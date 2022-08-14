Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.

Some storms could drop more than two inches of rain an hour. Dust is also picking up this afternoon ahead of the storms. Remember to pull aside and do not drive over flooded areas. Storm chances lessen during the work week, but by next weekend, storm chances will increase, and we could see temperatures drop to the mid to lower 90s.

RADAR CHECK: Strong storms are just north of Phoenix.



An outflow is moving south. This could bring winds near 50-60 mph, very heavy rain and small hail is possible.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/jIEmS4r60L — Holly Bock (@HollyBockTV) August 14, 2022

Storms are firing up north of #Phoenix. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued over Cave Creek. Flash Flood Warnings also in effect for Lake Pleasant, Black Canyon City, Congress.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/3Z6AM4SiLX — Holly Bock (@HollyBockTV) August 14, 2022

