First Alert Weather | Rain still possible through the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a very active Friday with the monsoon, things have died down a bit today. Storms seem to be favored for areas north and east of the Phoenix metro area, but we are watching for outflows from activity moving into the lower deserts and possibly across Pinal or Maricopa County this evening. This could bring blowing dust, heavy rain, and strong winds.

The high country has been hit fairly hard already, prompting a shutdown of Highway 89 due to water toppling the roadway. The threat with these storms is strong winds and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding. Sunday looks to be more active, with better chances of widespread showers and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm for the valley, northern Arizona, and areas like Show Low, Kingman, Lake Havasu, and Yuma.

