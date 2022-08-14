First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happy Sunday, Phoenix! It was another round of storms in parts of the Valley overnight and more storm chances are expected on Sunday and into Monday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Valley, which goes into effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

We are tracking a 30% chance of spotty storms across the Valley in the afternoon. Northern parts of the state, including around Flagstaff, are also under a flood watch for the same time. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs this Sunday for the Valley will top out at around 101.

This upcoming week will be cloudy with a 20% chance to see rain daily. Highs should hang around the low triple digits before rain chances increase to 30% as highs drop to 99 on Friday. An early indication shows that more storms could come in next weekend, but we’ll have to wait and see how to those storms develop.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.