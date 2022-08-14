1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; 2 men detained

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and multiple people were injured after a shooting broke out in a neighborhood north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. At this time, investigators say five people that were injured were taken to the hospital, that includes three males and two females. One of those males had non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages have not been released. Firefighters also pronounced a man dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Authorities said two men have been detained as detectives continue investigating what led up to the shooting.

