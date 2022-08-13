Newcomers Guide
First Alert Weather: Rain and humidity make a return to the Valley

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, Aug. 13
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, Aug. 13(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Coconino, Gila, Navajo, and Yavapai counties for Saturday until 11 p.m.

There’s a 30% chance for showers in the late afternoon and evening for the Valley. Highs today will top out at 100 with mostly cloudy skies.

A greater chance to see showers happens Sunday afternoon, as we are tracking a 40% chance. Highs on Sunday will reach 102.

For the start of workweek, highs will get to 103 with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will stick around for the rest of the week.

Rain comes back into the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Highs this week will be in the low triple digits.

Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

