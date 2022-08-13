Newcomers Guide
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.(Lee Ortlieb | FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.

In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are flashing for a school zone to reduce your speed, it’s not a suggestion! If YOU choose to drive 97MPH in a 25MPH school zone,YOU choose to take a ride to Clark County Detention Center!We have had 7 pedestrians killed on our roads just this week!!”

It is unclear what charges the driver is facing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

