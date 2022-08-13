Consumer Reports: Top reasons car buyers avoid going electric

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new survey from Consumer Reports shows that a growing number of Americans are considering buying an electric car. One of the top reasons is that it costs less to charge one than to refuel a gas car. But is an EV right for you? Consumer Reports helps answer some questions so you can decide if your next car could be all-electric.

In a recent Consumer Reports survey, more than a third of people said they would strongly consider buying an electric car. With improvements to the nation’s charging networks, more lower-priced EVs coming to market, and increasing range from advances in battery technology, many barriers to EV ownership are showing signs of breaking down over time.

But some Americans have reservations. They’ve cited the purchase price and the cost of repairs as the top cost-related barriers holding them back from getting an EV. However, compared to the typical life span of a gas-powered car, EVs usually cost less to operate. EVs have fewer moving parts and fluids that need to be changed. Even the brakes tend to last longer. Plus, the cost of powering the car is also far lower, especially now with the elevated gas prices.

And mainstream automakers are introducing lower-priced models like the Hyundai Kona, Nissan Leaf, and Chevrolet Bolt, which starts at $26,595. This puts the Bolt around $20,000 less than the price of an average new car. In addition, some EVs are also eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, which can effectively reduce the cost of going electric.

When and where to charge an EV is another concern. Currently, there are nearly 50,000 charging locations nationwide, and more are coming every month.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.