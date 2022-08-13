Arizonans Hope To Cash In With Super Bowl Rentals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -The Super Bowl is returning to the Valley on Sunday, February 12, 2023. If you have a place to live and a car to drive, you have two things folks will need when they come to town for the big game. The Waste Management Phoenix Open is that week too. The Valley will be slammed, but you could be rolling in cash.

Eddie Smith is making plans to rake in some cash. “Last year, I decided that with Super Bowl, NCAA, Waste Management, that I wanted to get myself in a position,” he said. Smith has two short-term rental homes on Airbnb and sells plants with his family at Plant Stand of Arizona.

But he digs his side hustle. He got in on the car game too and is renting his Tesla out on the Turo app. “I’m making $500 to $1,000 just on one car after my car payment,” said Smith. He was so impressed with the profit he ordered three more and now uses Arizona Tesla Rentals to manage his 4 cars on the Turo app.

And Turo says you don’t need the latest car to cash in!

“A lot of folks are looking for just a reliable car to get them from point A to point B and a no-frills experience. Others are looking for the Bentley,” said Albert Mangahas, Chief Data Officer with Turo.

And the same goes with where you stay.

“Whether it’s a camper van or a whole house or an igloo or lake house,” said Haven Thorn, Communications Manager for North America at Airbnb.

Can you move in with a friend for the week? The Airbnb numbers might convince you.

“When Atlanta was home to the Super Bowl, the big game back in February of 2018, local hosts earned nearly $3.5 million collectively from ultimately more than 11,000 guests arrivals and there was $180 million in economic activity generated citywide by the tourism boost to the city,” said Thorn.

Smith’s so committed to his plan that he’ll soon be looking for a place to stay while renting out his properties. He’s going to rent an apartment for six months so he can have both his short-term rental properties booked up, and he’s telling others to do the same.

“I’m telling anybody that I can,” he said, “this is probably one of the easiest ways to make money,” said Smith.

Airbnb provides hosts with $1 million in liability insurance free on every booking.

Turo has several protection plans hosts can choose from and covers guests with liability insurance.

Here are some Airbnb links on Host damage insurance and Host liability insurance:

https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/279

This link from Turo explains the Vehicle protection for Hosts:

https://turo.com/us/en/how-turo-works/vehicle-protection

Want to rent a Tesla?

https://arizonateslarentals.com/

