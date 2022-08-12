Newcomers Guide
Wrong-way crash on I-10 leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt

Both drivers were critically injured in the overnight crash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people were seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning near Casa Grande.

Just after 1 a.m., Gila River police and DPS troopers were alerted to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near state Route 387. Soon after, a head-on collision happened in the same area.

There was only one person in each vehicle, and both drivers were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Gila River police is investigating and says alcohol has not been ruled out as a possible factor.

Other information was not immediately available. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

