Weather changes ahead for the Phoenix Metro!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a few down days for storms in the low deserts, we’re going to up our chances for rain today and into the weekend.

Today, we have a 30-50% shot to see afternoon and evening storms in the Valley. Gusty winds, dust, lightning, heavy rain and isolated flooding is possible with storms later this afternoon. The mountains will see numerous storms today and into the weekend.

There is a flash flood watch for our northern communities through tonight. Areas that have seen wildfires recently should be on alert for flooding over the next 72 hours.

Saturday also holds a chance for storms in Phoenix. So keep that in mind if you have afternoon or evening plans outdoors.

Sunday should be more of a down day for storms, but we won’t entirely remove the storm possibility from the forecast.

Highs over the weekend in Phoenix will stay in the low 100s.

Next week looks like it could be active by the middle of the week, so stay tuned for the chance for more storms!

Have a great weekend.

