Vandals cutting fences, causing cows to escape into Buckeye neighborhoods

One resident’s surveillance video captured the cows on the loose.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to some vandals, cows are on the prowl in the West Valley. Buckeye police say some people were cutting fencing in the Sun City Festival area near Sun Valley Parkway. Because of the damage, cows are getting out of their pastures and wandering into roads and neighborhoods.

Police say the cows are creating dangers for drivers and damaging homeowners’ yards. One resident’s surveillance video captured the cows on the loose. Around five cows were walking between houses and stomping in people’s front yards early Monday morning.

Police are asking people to call the tip line if they see suspicious activity in the area. Residents can contact officers at (623) 349-6411.

