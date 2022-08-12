Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection.

Officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family they’re investigating the death of an adult man, but say it’s not the result of a traffic collision. Police added that another person has been detained.

The intersection has been shut down in all four directions and area drivers are asked to find alternate routes. If you’re going to be heading northbound or southbound in the area, use Alma School Road or Country Club Drive. For eastbound and westbound traffic, divert to Main Street or Rio Salado Parkway.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as new information is released.

