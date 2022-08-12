Physical Therapist Wins Pay It Forward Award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re Paying It Forward to Elizabeth Moore, a physical therapist at the Swan Rehab Center in Phoenix.

Christine Halowell, who nominated Elizabeth, said, “She is the best Physical Therapist that we have ever had, she is kind, caring, and compassionate, and she is passionate about her work.”

Albert Halowell said, “I was about ready to give up. My wife Kris talked me into it and to just try it once, and I could tell the difference.

Al has been confined to a wheelchair for over a year and a half, they had been to four other rehab centers and had no success. Because of Elizabeth’s hard work and kindness, he is standing again.

We walked up to Elizabeth at work and said, “You are so wonderful, you are the best physical therapist I have ever seen. You are so kind and caring, I am going to tear up. You are so good to the staff, so we thought this was deserving. On behalf of the patients, Paul Horton, and Arizona’s Family, this $500 is for you. Thank you - I am so happy for you, Thank you.”

Elizabeth not only brings joy and laughter to her patients, but she also has the respect of her entire staff. She was touched and appreciated the recognition and said she loves all her patients.

Elizabeth said, “The human connection is so wonderful It’s worth the sweat and tears and heartache we go thru with our patients, very happy to do it. "

