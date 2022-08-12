Mexican Army seizes 1.5 tons of meth, 328 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside truck

MEXICO CITY (AP/ 3TV / CBS 5) — The Mexican army says a tip led to the seizure of almost 1.5 tons of meth and 328 pounds (149 kilograms) of apparent fentanyl at a checkpoint in the northern border state of Sonora. According to officials, soldiers also found 816,486 pills containing fentanyl packed in 46 drums aboard the truck. The Defense Department in Mexico said Thursday that it obtained information that a truck carrying powdered fruit juice concentrates was also hauling drugs.

Mexican officials found 1.5 tons of meth hidden inside a truck during an inspection at a roadside checkpoint. So what else weighs 1.5 tons? (Arizona's Family / MGN)

Mexican cartels frequently pass officials information on rival gangs’ shipments. Mexican cartels manufacture fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, from precursors imported from China. The cartels then press the drug into counterfeit pills made to look like Xanax, Adderall, or Oxycodone.

