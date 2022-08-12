Newcomers Guide
Gov. Ducey issues executive order to fill gaps in border wall with shipping containers

Contractors erect a section of border wall, replacing smaller fortifications, Tuesday, Sept....
FILE - Contractors erect a section of border wall, replacing smaller fortifications, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, along the Colorado River in Yuma, Ariz.(Matt York | AP)
By Melissa Ziedy
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Friday morning to fill a 1,000-foot gap in the Yuma border wall. According to the governor, more than 230,000 migrants crossed the Yuma sector from October 2021 to June 2022.

“Border communities like Yuma bear the burden of a broken border while narcotics poison our youth, human smuggling rises and mass amounts of migrants wear on our nonprofits,” said Ducey.

Ducey plans to use 60 doubled-stacked shipping containers welded together. They’ll be 22 feet high, slightly shorter than the 30-foot sections built during the Trump administration. Each shipping container weighs 8,800 pounds.

Construction has already begun on the $6 million project. Ducey said the Yuma border wall gap is a “notorious opening in United States border security through which thousands of migrants and an unimaginable number of lethal narcotics flow through every day.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

