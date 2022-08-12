First Alert Weather Day: Nearly 30K people without power after heavy rain in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the East Valley and Pinal County are being hit by rain and wind on Friday afternoon. In addition, nearly 30,000 APS and SRP customers in the Valley are without power because of the heavy monsoon storms. The estimated time to restore power is around 8 p.m. 11 APS outage were reported in metro Phoenix, which is affecting 10,800 residents. SRP also reported dozens of outages in the Phoenix area and the East Valley.

An ADOT camera showed a car stuck in the water in Scottsdale near Princess Drive. A firetruck and two emergency vehicles were seen trying to get the car out of the floodwaters. Scottsdale police also confirmed that power lines were knocked down near Scottsdale and Hayden roads. Both roads north from Cactus Road will have road closures.

Arizona’s Family meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day as the potential for flash flooding and high winds is heading to the East Valley and some portions of Pinal County.

DANGEROUS wind gusts right now... 66mph Scottsdale, 53mph in Mesa, 51mph at @PHXSkyHarbor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING still in effect for 4pm & 4:15pm Track: https://t.co/2kAm0kAxMn LIVE ON-AIR @azfamily #azwx #azmonsoon pic.twitter.com/DVxrP2boED — Sean McLaughlin 3TV/CBS5 (@SeanOnTV) August 12, 2022

The National Weather Service also issued a dust storm warning in the Phoenix area until 4 p.m. Officials are warning people to pull over because of low visibility. Turn the lights off and keep your foot off the brake. Always remember, pull aside, stay alive!

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for portions of the East Valley, such as Apache Junction and Fountain Hills. East Valley residents shared photos in our Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Facebook group, with dark clouds and rain coming down.

First Alert. Severe weather headed into the east Valley and portions of Pinal County. Here's the radar. Potential for flash flooding, high winds. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/vnXpk4Vlq2 — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) August 12, 2022

