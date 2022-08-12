Fecal matter found in stormwater runoff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With all this rain, you may want to think twice about having your kids play in the stormwater. Recent tests from the city of Mesa reveal more than just dirt in the water.

The state requires local governments to test stormwater if they have run-offs into the local Rivers. The city of Mesa said it’s common for them to find fecal matter, chemicals, oil from cars, pesticides, fertilizer, copper, as well as other things. They urge people not to play in the water because what they found can potentially make them sick.

“That’s kind of crazy because I just thought it was like rainwater, you know, so I just assumed it was pretty clean and safe to play around. So I would never drink it but I thought playing in it would be safe,” said Josh Park a Glendale resident.

To reduce the number of pollutants that enter the rivers, the city of Mesa said people should be mindful of how they wash their cars and what they use to wash them with. Check to see if your car is leaking any oil. Do not overuse pesticides and fertilizers. They also urge people to report illegal dumping as it’s common for that trash to clog storm drains and mix with the water.

