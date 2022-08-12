El Mirage police unable to locate suspect who tried to enter elementary, all children safe

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage police say all children are safe following reports that a man who was possibly armed tried to enter an elementary school late Friday morning.

Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary School called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report a suspicious man who was trying to get in and the building was immediately placed on lockdown status. El Mirage police and other nearby law enforcement agencies quickly responded and began searching the school and surrounding areas.

A short time later, El Mirage police reported they were unable to find the person, but they did locate a suspicious package. Children were cleared from the area and police now report there is no threat. The lockdown has now been lifted. No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking that parents not come to the school unless advised by the district, and that they’ll be reunited with their children soon.

The Dysart Unified School District had also placed other area schools on lockdown status for a short time, but those have all since been lifted as well. Those schools included Dysart Middle, Dysart High, Surprise Elementary, Riverview, El Mirage and Sundown Mountain.

This is a developing story and Arizona’s Family has crews on the scene. Check back for updates.

El Mirage police and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who tried to enter Thompson Ranch Elementary. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.