Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

The body of 72-year-old Gregory Elias was found on Friday morning at Lake Pleasant.
The body of 72-year-old Gregory Elias was found on Friday morning at Lake Pleasant.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

Last Saturday, deputies were searching for Elias after he went underwater. It’s unknown how long Elias was under or if he was wearing a life jacket. However, deputies say no signs of foul play were found.

The death marks a string of drownings at Lake Pleasant this year. The last reported death at the lake was on July 18, when deputies found the body of a missing boater near Castle Creek Cove. On June 1, deputies also found the body of 52-year-old Lorne Jonassen, which was discovered 147 feet below the lake’s surface.

