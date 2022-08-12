Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

At least one dead, several in critical condition after crash on I-17 in Phoenix

One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person has died and several others, including two kids, are in critical condition after a serious crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive in Phoenix on Thursday night. The Department of Public Safety says multiple cars were involved in the wreck, and the southbound lanes of I-17 are closed. Phoenix Fire officials say they took five people to the hospital. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition.

Traffic is being diverted from southbound I-17 to Loop 101. The on-ramps from Loop 101 to I-17 will be shut down. It’s unknown when the southbound lanes will reopen, but the northbound lanes aren’t affected. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway
Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death
The crash happened on Wednesday night near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix
The bill is known as Jack’s law in reference to Jack Culolias, a 19-year-old ASU student who...
Years after ASU fraternity pledge’s death, anti-hazing law signed by Gov. Ducey
New law criminalizes hazing in Arizona ten years after ASU fraternity pledge's death