At least one dead, several in critical condition after crash on I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person has died and several others, including two kids, are in critical condition after a serious crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive in Phoenix on Thursday night. The Department of Public Safety says multiple cars were involved in the wreck, and the southbound lanes of I-17 are closed. Phoenix Fire officials say they took five people to the hospital. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition.

Traffic is being diverted from southbound I-17 to Loop 101. The on-ramps from Loop 101 to I-17 will be shut down. It’s unknown when the southbound lanes will reopen, but the northbound lanes aren’t affected. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

