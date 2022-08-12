Newcomers Guide
Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur receives key to the City of Mesa

Kotsur made history after he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in CODA.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After making history as the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award, Troy Kotsur was honored by his hometown with a special gift. The Mesa native was awarded the key to the city on Thursday night.

Kotsur was surrounded by family, friends and Mesa Mayor John Giles as he went up to receive the key. “I’m so honored to be here to accept the key to the city. And I hope I can find the key to open up the bank vault so I can take money out whenever I like,” Kotsur signed, drawing laughter from the crowd. “Thank you again, Mayor Giles.”

The key was crafted by a Mesa artist and featured cactus, the city’s logo and copper. Giles praised Kotsur’s acting achievements as well as his skills as a painter. “Troy, we hope you know how proud we are, how proud the City of Mesa is,” said Giles.

Kotsur made history after he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in CODA, where he played a deaf father to a teenager. The film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Kotsur was born and raised in Mesa and graduated from Westwood High School. After graduation, Kotsur went to Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. However, he left the university after receiving a job offer from the National Theatre of the Deaf.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

