White Castle to open second Arizona location, this time in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - White Castle, the popular restaurant chain known for its sliders, has announced plans to open a second location in Arizona.

The newest White Castle will be coming to Tempe, located at 8755 S. Jewel St. at the Emerald Center off Warner Road I-10. The restaurant will be approximately 2,800 square feet and will create 60 new jobs.

The big question is when. White Castle says the restaurant is planned to open sometime in 2023.

We’re about to be the hottest thing in Tempe. And that’s saying something. 🌡️☀️ Coming in 2023! pic.twitter.com/diCsJrbZp2 — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) August 11, 2022

