Suspect in custody after DPS troopers surround neighborhood in central Phoenix

Dozens of law enforcement patrol cars swarmed a central Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday night.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement swarmed a central Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday night and the Department of Public Safety said a suspect is in custody. Troopers and Phoenix police arrived in the area of 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, which is north of Buckeye Road, around 8 p.m. It’s unclear why they were there but around 9:30 p.m., DPS confirmed to Arizona’s Family a suspect was in custody.

Dozens of DPS and police cars were seen in the area. No other information was released. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

