State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

The extension runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated.

The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.

The State Route 24 extension is now open in the East Valley, relieving traffic between Mesa and...
The State Route 24 extension is now open in the East Valley, relieving traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.(ADOT)

Mesa Mayor John Giles said that he believes the expansion will improve the quality of life of those residents who commute through the area. “The need to support and strengthen transportation infrastructure throughout Maricopa County is only going to increase,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

