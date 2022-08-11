Newcomers Guide
Prescott couple lends a helping hand

Daniel Jones says Louie and Angel Gomez, owners of Prescott Tire Pros and Automotive, helped him during hard times. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Daniel Jones says Louie and Angel Gomez, owners of Prescott Tire Pros and Automotive, have helped him and his family so much during hard times.

He says the couple has given food to him and his grandchildren while he’s been dealing with a medical condition. Daniel says he doesn’t know what he would have done without them. Check out the video for more.

