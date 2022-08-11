Newcomers Guide
Mountain storms on their way Thursday, weekend storms to come

Ian Schwartz has the weather for you this morning, talking heavy storm chances through the weekend!
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A quiet start to the morning in Phoenix for your Thursday.

Our storm chances will remain unchanged for today. We will see about a 20-30% chance for storms in the Phoenix area later this afternoon. We may end up with wind and dust for today much like we did on Wednesday. The best shot will be in the mountains today. While the flood watch is only for Mojave County through this evening, we could see isolated flooding with any mountain storm later today.

Highs today in Phoenix will top out around 104 degrees. That is one degree below normal for this time of the year. Friday and Saturday may hold better storm chances with a 40-50% shot as we step into the weekend. Strong wind, dust, lightning, and heavy rain are possible with storms that develop in the next few days.

Highs will dip a bit more heading into the weekend with 100 degrees on tap for Saturday and Sunday in the low deserts. Next week will hold low-grade monsoon storm chances hovering around 20%.

