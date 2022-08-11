Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins has video of the leak when it first happened. She reported the problem right away to the property manager at the Tides at Mesa, and was told the leak would be taken care of. That was three and a half weeks ago, and no repairs have been made. There have been several storms since then. The financial planner said every time it rains, water pours into her apartment. “I’ve got my TV. I’ve got computer here, a bunch of furniture, my piano and all this other valuable stuff,” said Hopkins. “I don’t want it to get ruined, and yet, there’s nothing being done to resolve the problem.”

Hopkins has lived in the apartment complex for six years and considers herself a good tenant, always paying the rent on time. She doesn’t think it’s too much to ask to not worry about the ceiling caving in every time it rains. “Its a safety concern,” said Hopkins. “I believe this specific concern needs to be the management’s top priority. They just don’t seem to care. I would love for the roof to be fixed, that’s all I’m asking for.”

Shortly after Arizona’s Family visited the leasing office, a maintenance crew showed up to Hopkins’ apartment to work on the roof leak.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.