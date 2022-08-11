Newcomers Guide
Maxed out! Maricopa County animal shelters overflowing with pets

Maricopa County animal care and control says their shelters are filled to the max.
Maricopa County animal care and control says their shelters are filled to the max.(Arizona's Family / MCACC)
By Dani Birzer and Jason Sillman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A urgent campaign to find loving homes for hundreds of pets is underway after Maricopa County Animal Care and Control announced both of its shelters are filled to the max.

The county-run agency says over 800 dogs live between the two locations, many of them forced to double up in tight quarters to save on space. Shelter staff said this is the last resort because it can cause severe stress on the dogs and is not a sustainable long-term solution. Current law requires the shelters to accept all stray dogs brought to them.

Adoption fees

It’s $25 to adopt a dog older than five months. That fee includes spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, vaccinations, and a license. Adoption fees for puppies and kittens five months old and younger are $150. As part of feline adoption fees, cats will receive a 3-in-1 vaccine for feline distemper, rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus. Since the county doesn’t require a rabies vaccine or license for cats, those services are separate from feline adoption fees.

RELATED: Maricopa County volunteer fosters several dogs and puppies

Deals for first responders, military, and veterans

If you are a first-responder or a military veteran, many adoption fees for pets five months old or older are waived as part of the “Pets for Heroes” program. The only fee required is the $22 licensing fee. Plus, the shelter is offering to take 50% off of the original $150 adoption fee price. To qualify, you must show proof of service or employment in the military, EMT, Paramedic, fire or police department, 3RN, or MD service.

If you’d like to see photos of the dogs available for adoption, click here! On Friday, the east and west shelters will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, both locations are available from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

