Maricopa County looking to hire thousands of workers for November election

Advocates say threats against election workers forcing people off the job
Maricopa County says they hired a little over 2,000 temporary employees for the primary, but still need to fill about 3,000 more positions before Novemeber.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:43 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona primary election just wrapped up, and now elections officials are looking ahead to the general election in November. Now, the Maricopa County Elections Department needs to fill 3,000 election worker positions.

“We are going to hire even more and open more vote centers and setting up those locations takes a lot of staff members. We have to have a lot more early ballot processors,” said Megan Gilberson, spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department.

But advocates say baseless allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election have fueled threats on election workers, and now some don’t want to return to the job. “We do have poll workers who are saying, ‘you know what don’t want to do it this year. I don’t want to subject myself, to individuals yelling at me, or the potential for some type of violence,’” said Tammy Patrick with the nonpartisan group Democracy Fund.

But Patrick stresses poll workers are vital for democracy and that election officials have policies and security in place to protect people. “It is important for people to step up, in this moment and be a part of the solution. I really feel that people will be surprised by all the safeguards in place,” she said.

Maricopa County is offering a $1,700 bonus for election employees who stay longer than eight weeks. If you are interested in applying, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

