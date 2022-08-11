High winds, dust picking up from the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the West Valley are seeing wind and dust picking up on Wednesday evening as it makes its way into central Phoenix. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory until 6:15 p.m. Viewers in Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Facebook group shared videos of their windmills starting to spin as wind picked up in Buckeye. Some Surprise residents also saw a dust storm blow through, followed by lightning.

Meanwhile, in northern Arizona, one viewer shared photos of a dust storm rolling into Tuba City. Arizona Department of Transportation also posted that U.S. 89 north of Flagstaff was partially closed because of water in the road caused by burn scar flooding.

Check the live radar for your area.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Share your weather photos and videos with Arizona’s Family below!

The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued A Dust Advisory until 6:15 PM MST. https://t.co/MknAQF1W2D #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/IFgmXvW2LJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 11, 2022

