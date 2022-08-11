Bicyclist was already lying on road before being hit by car and killed, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix, and police say the man was already lying on the roadway when he was struck.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. Because the bicyclist was already down, Phoenix police say the driver of the car was unable to avoid the collision.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, and detectives are now trying to determine why he was lying in the street. His identity has not been released.

Police say the driver didn’t show any signs of impairment.

