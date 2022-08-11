Arizona State University freshmen moving into dorms this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Summer is over for the Arizona State freshmen, who are arriving in Tempe to move into their dorms. Arizona’s Family reporter (and ASU alum) Colton Shone dropped by the campus to help give the new Sun Devils a warm welcome!

Moving in can be an involved process. “This is my second year getting a chance to get the residents ready for the college experience and the whole move-in process,” said ASU student and community assistant Jada Carazo. “I think it’s going to be a successful day!”

Carazo said the biggest tip she gives homesick students is to get out there and meet others to try to make connections and new friends. The college is anticipating record enrollment after 2021, when 78,000 students enrolled to take their learning to the next level.

