3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals during home invasion in western Arizona, deputies say

Mark Hutchins Jr., 35, Jason Wortman, 46 and Humberto Perez, 60, of Golden Valley, Arizona were...
Mark Hutchins Jr., 35, Jason Wortman, 46 and Humberto Perez, 60, of Golden Valley, Arizona were arrested for burglary and aggravated assault.(Courtesy of: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were arrested Wednesday after allegedly pretending to be U.S. Marshals before breaking into a home in western Arizona and assaulting people inside.

Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house on Santa Maria Road in Golden Valley for a possible home invasion. The sheriff’s office says three men walked up to the house wearing camouflaged clothing and face masks, then said they were with the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The suspects were armed with a shotgun, a rifle, two handguns, and a baseball bat.

The men reportedly forced their way into the home and took one of the residents to the back room. One of the suspects then began to assault the other two people in the home, the sheriff’s office says. After the three men left, the residents called for help. Two suspects, identified as Mark Hutchins, Jr., 35, and Jason Wortman, 46, were later arrested in Golden Valley, while the third suspect, 60-year-old Humberto Perez, was arrested in Las Vegas.

Detectives soon learned the home belongs to Perez’s estranged wife, who had filed an Order of Protection last month due to previous domestic violence issues. Investigators say Perez enlisted the help of Hutchins and Wortman under the pretense that his estranged wife’s new boyfriend was physically abusing his handicapped son.

During the crime, the sheriff’s office says Perez escorted his adult son to a back room and then began to strike his estranged wife and her mother with the baseball bat. The victims were taken to an area hospital for possible broken bones and other injuries.

Hutchins and Wortman, both of Golden Valley, are facing burglary and aggravated assault charges. Perez, also of Golden Valley, was booked on burglary as well as domestic violence assault charges.

