Woman killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

A person is dead after a car-pedestrian crash near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The area of Encanto to Virginia Avenue on 51st Avenue is closed.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a deadly crash has closed portions of a major road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard after a truck reportedly hit a woman. Police say the woman, later identified as Alberta Lavetta Cons, died at the scene. Details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released. An adult man who was driving the truck was heading south on 51st Avenue when traffic began slowing down for a disabled vehicle in the curb lane. The pickup truck swerved left, hitting another truck heading north on 51st Avenue.

After hitting the truck, the driver served to the right and hit Cons who was standing near her disabled car on the sidewalk. Both trucks remained at the scene, and officers say neither driver showed signs of impairment. Neither driver was injured.

51st Avenue from Encanto to Virginia Avenue, a busy stretch of road in the Maryvale neighborhood, is closed in both directions. More details are expected to come later on Wednesday. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

Detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

