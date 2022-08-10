Valley woman rescues little bird from pool

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman on the job helped get a little bird to safety after it was trying to stay afloat in a pool.

Alexis Hladik in Scottsdale posted the footage on Nextdoor. She works in property management and was recently visiting a home when she saw this little guy struggling in the pool, she immediately said to herself, “I guess I’m working in wet pants the rest of the day” But as soon as she was about to go in the bird swam to the edge and hopped right into her hand.

Alexis says she sat him down thinking his family still might be in the yard, but the bird followed her everywhere she went! Not wanting to leave him alone, she then took him to her vet, Chaparral animal medical, and they kindly helped take him to a wildlife rescue so she could get back to work!

Alexis said she would’ve kept him if she could. Aww!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.