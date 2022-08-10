Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Teen injured, dog killed in southeast Phoenix drive-by shooting

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building on South 46th Place around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been hurt and a dog has died following an overnight drive-by shooting in southeast Phoenix.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building on South 45th Place, near 48th Street and Broadway Road, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say shots were fired into an apartment from the outside, hitting the teen and a dog.

TRENDING: Thief breaks into beloved, family-owned restaurant in Chandler

The teen was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, but the dog did not survive. Police are investigating and so far, there’s been no information on possible suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen shot in drive-by shooting near 48th St. and Broadway
Police are responding to a deadly car accident nearly 51st Avenue & Encanto Boulevard.
Person killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
Deadly car-pedestrian crash causes major traffic closure at 51st and McDowell Road
Police say the five-month-old girl that went missing Saturday has been found after her mother...
Baby girl taken by birth mom from foster family found