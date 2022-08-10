Teen injured, dog killed in southeast Phoenix drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been hurt and a dog has died following an overnight drive-by shooting in southeast Phoenix.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building on South 45th Place, near 48th Street and Broadway Road, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say shots were fired into an apartment from the outside, hitting the teen and a dog.

The teen was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, but the dog did not survive. Police are investigating and so far, there’s been no information on possible suspects or arrests.

