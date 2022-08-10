Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler boasts variety of tasty treats

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But before she got her start, she began in the marshmallow business!

When her grandmother passed away, she found solace in the slow and methodical process of making marshmallows. That led to her opening Toasted Mallow in Gilbert. Then one day, she got an offer she couldn’t refuse and bought Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler.

She incorporates her handmade marshmallows into the cupcakes and the drinks. She works with one of her friends, Catherine Forlasto, from their years in the retail business, who has an eye for the perfect cupcake frosting twist and thoughtfully arranges the gorgeous treats in the case to delight the eye.

Sweet Daddy Cupcakes offers a wide variety of cupcakes, cake bites, “snack cakes,” smash cakes, and more! You can even get cupcakes delivered through DoorDash — on a Sunday too! In addition, Sweet Daddy Cupcakes can make custom cakes.

Sweet Daddy Cupcakes | 480-508-5659 | 1055 S. Arizona Avenue Unit 7 Chandler. AZ 85286 | sweetdaddycupcakes.com | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sweetdaddycupcakes | Instagram: @sweetdaddy.cupcakes

