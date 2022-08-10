Newcomers Guide
Support your local breweries as craft beer sales decline

Local craft beers are in a sales slump, but you can help!
Local craft beers are in a sales slump, but you can help!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Local craft beers are in a sales slump, but you can help!

Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by Phoenix Beer Company to talk about the decline in craft beer sales and how we can all pitch in to help keep these local businesses thriving. Adam Wojcik, brewery director, said, “The whole segment is getting more and more competitive every year. Ready-to-drink cocktails is really pinching a lot of craft beer sales in grocery store chains.” Wojcik said that hops are expensive and inflation has impacted that.

“On average, our materials have gone up 20-50% so call that 30%-ish, and we can’t pass that on to our customers,” he said. “Nor do we want to...beer’s at a 4% inflation right now.” Wojcik said that the biggest change of late in sales is how many options are on the market. Phoenix Beer Company is open and welcoming to anyone looking to try a local brew. To learn more or find their beer in stores or online for sale, click here!

