Storms quiet for now, but is there a wet weekend ahead?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A little more sunshine on your Wednesday with storms remaining up north and east of the Valley for now. High temperatures pushed through the century mark across the Valley with a slight chance of showers again late tonight and in the early morning hours. We still have a High Pollution Advisory in place for high ozone in the Valley through tonight.

Heavy rain could produce flooding within the watch area through this evening. (AZ Family #FirstAlertWX Team)

A Flash Flood Watch continues for much of Western, North-Central Arizona, and east along the Mogollon Rim to the White Mountains until 9 p.m. this evening. Flooding from heavy rain is possible near these thunderstorms. Flash flooding has occurred again today in parts of Mohave County. Daytime highs will be just under the 105-degree average Thursday and Friday, with another chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours.

A humid airmass with typical monsoon circulation will remain in place over the weekend to fire up thunderstorms in the higher elevation areas and across the southern deserts. Stay on the lookout for possible flash flooding in those upslope areas and along any of the burn scars. For the Valley, the first, best chance of thunderstorms seems to be late Friday night into early Saturday morning. As always, if storms fail to materialize, the conditions are in place for more rain and high winds associated with thunderstorms to happen again Saturday night or on Sunday. Rain chances, for now, sit around 40%. Stay with AZFamily’s #FirstAlertWX team for the latest.

