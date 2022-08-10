Storm chances in places, possible flooding to come

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday morning has started off rather quiet in the Valley with the radar clear of any rain showers.

Temperatures will be in the 80s as you step out the door in the southern deserts, with a high of around 102 later this afternoon in Phoenix. We continue to see a steady stream of moist air flow into the state. We seem to be lacking any good lifting mechanism to get that moisture high in the air for storms in Phoenix. There is a 20% chance for storms later this afternoon in Phoenix. We could just end up with gusty winds and dust.

The large-scale pattern will remain relatively unchanged for the next five days. This will set us up with daily storm chances for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Our high temperatures will stay steady in the low 100s for the next five days. Highs should stay a little below normal for this time of year with our average high for early August being 105 degrees.

The mountains will be favored for storms every day. Some flooding is possible with storms in the state, especially in northwest AZ where we have a flood watch through Wednesday. Areas that have seen a lot of rain lately or have recently experienced wildfire could also be more at risk for flooding.

