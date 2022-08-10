Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Sign up for an emergency preparedness classes in Chandler

The Chandler Fire Department is holding free training courses in August.
According to a release from the department, the training is called Basic Community Emergency Response Team or CERT.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - How prepared are you and your family for an emergency? From fire safety to basic medical care and building emergency kits, the Chandler Fire Department is hosting a free training course in August to make sure the community is ready for disasters.

According to a release from the department, the training is called Basic Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT. There will be hands-on and classroom instruction that covers some search and rescue as well.

The classes will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug, 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free, and you can sign up here. The training will be at the Chandler Public Safety Center located at 3550 S. Dobson Road. Trainees will also learn the roles Chandler Fire and other agencies play when it comes to responding to flooding, heat waves, power outages, and more. Here’s where you can learn more about CERT. The training is free, but space is limited. Register through Eventbrite or find a link at chandleraz.gov/fire and search for “CERT.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Phoenix Indian Center is celebrating 75 years of operation and is the largest urban...
Phoenix Indian Center celebrating 75 years!
East Valley cupcake shop serving up sweets since 2009
The neighborhood park is an expansion of the brewery and is a massive outdoor playground for...
O.H.S.O. Brewery’s ‘The Park” is open in downtown Gilbert
OHSO Brewery opens new, dog-friendly neighborhood park
The Veteran’s Administration said that from the 1950s until the 1980s, people who lived and...
Mesa veteran talks expansion of federal health care services for military