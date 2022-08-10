Sign up for an emergency preparedness classes in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - How prepared are you and your family for an emergency? From fire safety to basic medical care and building emergency kits, the Chandler Fire Department is hosting a free training course in August to make sure the community is ready for disasters.

According to a release from the department, the training is called Basic Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT. There will be hands-on and classroom instruction that covers some search and rescue as well.

The classes will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug, 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free, and you can sign up here. The training will be at the Chandler Public Safety Center located at 3550 S. Dobson Road. Trainees will also learn the roles Chandler Fire and other agencies play when it comes to responding to flooding, heat waves, power outages, and more. Here’s where you can learn more about CERT. The training is free, but space is limited. Register through Eventbrite or find a link at chandleraz.gov/fire and search for “CERT.”

