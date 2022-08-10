Phoenix Indian Center celebrates 75th anniversary, set to host fundraiser in October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Indian Center is celebrating 75 years of operation and is the largest urban American Indian center in the country.

Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone stopped by the Center to talk about the celebrations and what to look forward to this year. “We actually were established in 1947 right here in central Phoenix,” Jolyana Begay-Kroupa, CEO, said. “The Phoenix Indian Center focuses on four core services areas: workforce development, services around substance abuse prevention, youth programming and development, and language and culture revitalization efforts.”

Begay-Kroupa said that the center sees around 7,000 to 9,000 customers, and during the pandemic, even more individuals came to the center seeking support. Intern Bella Rios said that her experience was an incredible opportunity for her. “I learned job etiquette, interviewing, how to build a resume, and other stuff I wouldn’t have learned in my classroom,” Rios said.

On October 21, the center will be hosting the Silver & Turquoise Ball to fundraise for their yearly programming at the Phoenix Sheraton Hotel.

