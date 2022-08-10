Newcomers Guide
Person killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

A person is dead after a car-pedestrian crash near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The area of Encanto to Virginia Avenue on 51st Avenue is closed.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a deadly crash has closed portions of a major road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard after a car reportedly hit a person. Police say the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers are still trying to figure out how many vehicles could have been involved in the crash as the investigation continues. Police also said that everyone involved in the crash remained on the scene and that no one else was injured.

51st Avenue from Encanto to Virginia Avenue, a busy stretch of road in the Maryvale neighborhood, is closed in both directions. More details are expected to come later on Wednesday. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

