O.H.S.O. Brewery’s ‘The Park” is open in downtown Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The wait is finally over! O.H.S.O. Brewery’s ‘The Park’ in downtown Gilbert is open. The neighborhood park is an expansion of the brewery and is a massive outdoor playground for adults, kids, and dogs to enjoy.

“There is so much to do in Downtown Gilbert, We wanted to create a park-like atmosphere for families & friends to gather. When I say, family, that of course includes your dog too. Can’t leave them out,” says Jon Lane, owner of O.H.S.O. Brewery. There will be a variety of activities seven days a week, including cornhole competitions, meet and mingle nights, and puppies and pints events.

‘The Park’ will also host many events, live music, local vendors, and community activities. You’ll be able to enjoy the ultimate game-watching experience or family movie nights under the stars, on a picnic blanket, all while watching it on the giant 9 by 15 feet TV screen! There’s also an enclosed area for doggies to play off-leash, an arcade room, and lawn games. You can even reserve a party pod for your gang.

General Manager Amanda Cutler says, “With all the ‘go, go, go’ in our lives, ‘The Park’ is a refreshing new concept on the block for everyone to have fun. It’s the perfect place to relieve stress, enjoy quality time with friends, and have a play date with your pup!”

The grand opening of ‘The Park’ is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 335 N. Gilbert Road. Summer hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. until12 a.m. To learn more, click here!

