Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said.

In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.

For $3,000, Candelario installed a wider gate on the side of Mohan’s house, which immediately started crumbling and detaching from the home. “You hear that?” Mohan asked as he shook the pillar back and forth.

As for another gate he installed, take a look. “Do you see that? It’s all open. Here, here, here, here. This is all out,” Mohan said as he pushed out the unattached fence panels. And Candelario was supposed to do other work, but he stopped showing up altogether. “So I posted on Facebook, and people said, you should contact Gary Harper. And I thought, ‘Okay,’” said Mohan.

I went to Candelario’s home to see why he stopped showing up, but no one answered. However, after leaving On Your Side’s contact information, Candelario called back and said he would return half of the $3,000 to Mohan. He claimed he needed the other half to pay for the material and his labor.

Mohan agreed. And what do you know? Candelario returned $1,500 in cash to Mohan. “Thank you, Gary and the On Your Side team. This is how I got my $1,500 back. All in cash,” he said.

When hiring someone to do work around your house, always make sure you hire a licensed contractor. Any work over a thousand dollars, and the contractor has to be licensed. It also gives consumers some protection if things go wrong.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.