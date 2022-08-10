Newcomers Guide
Child sexually assaulted after being lured from bus stop, Chandler police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Kim Powell
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say a young boy was sexually assaulted after being lured away from a bus stop late last month.

Authorities say the alleged assault happened on July 29, when a child said he had been lured from his Islands Elementary School bus stop by a man driving a golf cart just after 7 a.m. Police say the suspect took him to a nearby apartment complex, near McQueen and Warner roads, and assaulted him.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair and dark eyes. He was seen riding a black golf cart and was wearing a dark blue or black colored shirt with letters on it, and dark pants that were possibly blue. Police say that despite maintenance workers frequently riding the carts and wearing similar clothing, they are currently looking for leads that aren’t apartment complex staff.

Arizona’s Family obtained a statement from Gilbert Public Schools:

They also sent a letter to parents saying that they are asking parents and students to walk in groups, pay attention to their surroundings, and remind children to avoid talking to strangers. “The safety of our students is always a top priority for us, if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to reach out to our team here at Islands. We are here to help,” the letter said.

It’s unclear if anyone has been questioned yet as part of the investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to call Chandler PD at 480-782-4130.

