Chess may help child development by teaching patience, problem-solving skills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s back-to-school season, and if you’re looking for a way to help your child’s development, consider teaching them chess!

Experts believe that learning chess may help teach your child patience, learn problem-solving skills critical for life, and in the long run, may help them be more successful in life! Jon Sieber, dad, and co-founder of Story Time Chess, has helped teach more than 100,000 children how to play chess through his teaching method. On Wednesday, he joined Arizona’s Family anchor Olivia Fierro to talk about the art of playing chess and what it can do for your family.

Sieber said that his creation was inspired by co-creator Sieber’s friend Tyler Schwartz who was a chess teacher in New York City. A customer challenged him to teach chess to three-year-olds, and Sieber ended up developing a story surrounding the game. The children’s picked up on the story, and soon after learn the art of chess! “Story Time Chess: The Game is perfect for parents who have zero chess experience at all,” he said. “We start small and we build up from there. So if you’re a parent who doesn’t know how to play chess and have a child that has no chess experience, this is the perfect game for you.”

Sieber said that chess is a game that works the left, analytical side of the brain while also working the right, creative side to help them find patterns and possibilities within the game. To learn more about Story Time Chess, click here!

