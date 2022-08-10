Newcomers Guide
Champions of Magic tour coming to Phoenix in October

By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Orpheum Theatre is playing host to five world-class illusionists as they show off their magical abilities in the Champions of Magic show! And they’re coming to Phoenix on Oct. 6 & 7,

The show hails from London’s West End, and for two nights only, you can catch their performances starting at 7:30 p.m. The performers will be Hollie England, Alex McAleer, Fernando Velasco, and the Young & Strange duo. Between them, the magicians have been on various star-studded shows such as CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, ‘The Today Show’, and ‘Access Hollywood Live.’

You may have heard of a few of their stunts, having been previously attempted by Harry Houdini, levitation, and other seemingly logic-defying tricks.

To learn more about the event or other shows coming to The Orpheum, click here! Tickets start at $45,

