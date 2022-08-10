Castro loses phone in Pirates’ 6-4 loss to D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) -- Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Henry was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings.

Castro made a different kind of noise after being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. The second baseman walked in the fourth inning and went to third on Oneil Cruz’s single. Castro slid headfirst into the bag to beat the throw and the impact sent his phone flying from his back pocket.

Third base umpire Adam Hamari immediately saw the phone and pointed to it on the ground. The 23-year-old Castro picked up the phone and handed it to Pirates third base coach Mike Rebelo, who had an exasperated look on his face before taking it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.