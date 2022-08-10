Newcomers Guide
Baby girl taken by birth mom from foster family found

Police say the five-month-old girl that went missing Saturday has been found after her mother took her from her foster family’s home.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The five-month-baby girl who was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix on Saturday was found late Tuesday night.

Eunice was taken from the home by her birth mother Angelica Salinas. On Tuesday, Angelica arrived at a family member’s home with Eunice and shortly afterward, Phoenix police arrived to collect the baby. She was returned back to her foster family. Officers said they found the baby healthy, and Angelica was taken to Phoenix Police headquarters.

No further information is available.

